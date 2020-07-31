The Annual Scottish ViC (Virtual Conference) Has Expanded

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the Scottish ViC (virtual conference):

In response to a poll of past ViC attendees, the ViC will be divided into three separate one-day events.

Saturday November 28, 2020: HIGHLAND RESEARCH DAY

Lorna Steele will present on the holdings of the Highland Archives

Alison Diamond will present on the records held by the Duke of Argyll at Inverary Archives

Karly Kehoe will present on the Highland Scots of Nova Scotia

Alexander Thomson will present on the Cromarty Emigrants and the Ships That Took Them

Paul Nixon will present on Scottish Regiments

Robert Howie will be giving a virtual tour of Edinburgh highlighting the places associated with the Jacobites

Access to the recordings will remain open for 6 weeks following the day of presentations Registration opens Saturday, August 1, 2020. Pre-Pandemic pricing of just $74cad.

Saturday January 23, 2021: SCOTTISH BORDERS RESEARCH DAY

Andrew Armstrong will present on the Border Reivers

Margaret Fox will present on Scottish Borders Criminals in the High Court Records

Hannah Bell will present on the holdings of the Scottish Borders Archives

The Ulster Historical Foundation will present on the Scots in Ulster

Harvey Kaplan will present on the holdings of the Scottish Jewish Archives

Donna Moore will present on Women’s Suffrage

Anne Daly will give us a virtual tour of the turbulent life of Mary Queen of Scots

Access to the recordings will remain open for 6 weeks following the day of presentations Registration opens Thursday, October 1, 2020. Pre-Pandemic pricing of just $74cad.

Saturday April 10, 2021

SCOTTISH RECORDS AND RESEARCH

George MacKenzie will give a presentation on Records Management

Irene O’Brien will give a presentation on Crafts and Trades Records

Margaret Fox will give a presentation on Registers of Deeds

Emma Maxwell will give a presentation on Court of Session Records

Tahitia McCabe will give a presentation on Methodology for Scottish Research

Michelle Leonard will give a presentation on DNA for Scottish Research

Nick Card will give a presentation on the Archaeological Dig at Ness of Brodgar