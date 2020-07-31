The Annual Scottish ViC (Virtual Conference) Has Expanded

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the Scottish ViC (virtual conference):
In response to a poll of past ViC attendees, the ViC will be divided into three separate one-day events.
Saturday November 28, 2020: HIGHLAND RESEARCH DAY
Lorna Steele will present on the holdings of the Highland Archives
Alison Diamond will present on the records held by the Duke of Argyll at Inverary Archives
Karly Kehoe will present on the Highland Scots of Nova Scotia
Alexander Thomson will present on the Cromarty Emigrants and the Ships That Took Them
Paul Nixon will present on Scottish Regiments
Robert Howie will be giving a virtual tour of Edinburgh highlighting the places associated with the Jacobites
Access to the recordings will remain open for 6 weeks following the day of presentations Registration opens Saturday, August 1, 2020. Pre-Pandemic pricing of just $74cad.
Saturday January 23, 2021: SCOTTISH BORDERS RESEARCH DAY
Andrew Armstrong will present on the Border Reivers
Margaret Fox will present on Scottish Borders Criminals in the High Court Records
Hannah Bell will present on the holdings of the Scottish Borders Archives
The Ulster Historical Foundation will present on the Scots in Ulster
Harvey Kaplan will present on the holdings of the Scottish Jewish Archives
Donna Moore will present on Women’s Suffrage
Anne Daly will give us a virtual tour of the turbulent life of Mary Queen of Scots
Access to the recordings will remain open for 6 weeks following the day of presentations Registration opens Thursday, October 1, 2020. Pre-Pandemic pricing of just $74cad.
Saturday April 10, 2021
SCOTTISH RECORDS AND RESEARCH
George MacKenzie will give a presentation on Records Management
Irene O’Brien will give a presentation on Crafts and Trades Records
Margaret Fox will give a presentation on Registers of Deeds
Emma Maxwell will give a presentation on Court of Session Records
Tahitia McCabe will give a presentation on Methodology for Scottish Research
Michelle Leonard will give a presentation on DNA for Scottish Research
Nick Card will give a presentation on the Archaeological Dig at Ness of Brodgar
Access to the recordings will remain open for 6 weeks following the day of presentations
Registration opens Friday, January 1, 2021. Pre-Pandemic pricing of just $74cad.
For more information or to register: https://www.genealogyvic.com/
Questions: genealogytoursofscotlan@gmail.com
Recent Comments