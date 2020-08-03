Ancestry® Launches AncestryHealth®, Powered by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

August 3, 2020

The following announcement was written by Ancestry.com:

“When it comes to your health and your family’s health, the more you know, the better,” said Dr. Ron Park, MD, EVP of Health and DNA, Ancestry.  Read more in our exciting announcement.

Now with Next Generation Sequencing(NGS), NGS looks at thousands more places in your DNA at once, compared to other genetic testing technologies that only look for a small number of them.

  • Learn more about AncestryHealth®
  • AncestryHealth® FAQ
  • Designed to be offered at an affordable price, AncestryHealth® is improving access to the powerful genetic testing capability of Next Generation Sequencing.
  • AncestryHealth® includes everything in AncestryDNA® + Traits

