Why a Data Breach at a Genealogy Site Has Privacy Experts Worried

· August 3, 2020 · DNA, Privacy · No Comments

From an article by Heather Murphy and published in the New York Times:

“GEDmatch, a longstanding family history site containing around 1.4 million people’s genetic information, had experienced a data breach. The peculiar matches were not new uploads but rather the result of two back-to-back hacks, which overrode existing user settings, according to Brett Williams, the chief executive of Verogen, a forensic company that has owned GEDmatch since December.”

Also:

“Scientists and genealogists say the GEDmatch breach — which exposed more than a million additional profiles to law enforcement officials — offers an important window into what can go wrong when those responsible for storing genetic information fail to take necessary precautions.”

You can learn a lot more in the article at: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/01/technology/gedmatch-breach-privacy.html.

