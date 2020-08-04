New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 3 August 2020

· August 4, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 6.5 million records this week for France, Nord Parish and Civil Registrations, 1524-1893, the 1851 Canada CensusNew York Passenger Lists 1897-1902, and New Jersey Naturalization records 1905-1944. Collections were also expanded for BrazilEngland, Germany, Peru, S. AfricaVenezuela, and the US (Obituaries, civil, and church records for CA, HI, IL, MS, NC, NJ, PA, TX, UT, VA, and WA).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 766 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 3,934 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 5,300 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 4,034 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada Census, 1851 456,201 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 16,116 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 5,617 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995 425 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 2,091 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 3,455 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 52,685 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 113 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Nord, Parish and Civil Registration, 1524-1893 5,413,612 0 New indexed records collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934 105,961 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 237 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986 1,333 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 660 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 35,129 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 16,733 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 2,048 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005 24,374 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,009 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989 4,456 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 4,148 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 12,061 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 24,288 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 3,054 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 11,353 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 944 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 33,679 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Honor Roll of Californians who served in WWI, 1914-1918 9,256 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 5,427 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 16,017 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Various Islands, Circuit Court Divorce Records, 1849-1915 6,834 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985 2,805 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 37,404 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999 49 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, County Naturalization Records, 1749-1986 102,521 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Church Records, 1660-1954 2 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, New York, Index to Passengers Lists of Vessels, 1897-1902 403,635 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 38,560 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 47,388 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 3,921 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951 180,372 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 9,127 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991 1,062 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 661,446 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, New Jersey, Naturalization records from various counties, 1905-1944 54,403 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951 15,779 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 12,341 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 10,311 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013 140,195 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 5,190 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: