New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 3 August 2020

FamilySearch added 6.5 million records this week for France, Nord Parish and Civil Registrations, 1524-1893, the 1851 Canada Census, New York Passenger Lists 1897-1902, and New Jersey Naturalization records 1905-1944. Collections were also expanded for Brazil, England, Germany, Peru, S. Africa, Venezuela, and the US (Obituaries, civil, and church records for CA, HI, IL, MS, NC, NJ, PA, TX, UT, VA, and WA).
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|766
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|3,934
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|5,300
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|4,034
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada Census, 1851
|456,201
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|16,116
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|5,617
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995
|425
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|2,091
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|3,455
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|52,685
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|113
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Nord, Parish and Civil Registration, 1524-1893
|5,413,612
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934
|105,961
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|237
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986
|1,333
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|660
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|35,129
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|16,733
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|2,048
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005
|24,374
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,009
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989
|4,456
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|4,148
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|12,061
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|24,288
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|3,054
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|11,353
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|944
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|33,679
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Honor Roll of Californians who served in WWI, 1914-1918
|9,256
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|5,427
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|16,017
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Various Islands, Circuit Court Divorce Records, 1849-1915
|6,834
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985
|2,805
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|37,404
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999
|49
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, County Naturalization Records, 1749-1986
|102,521
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Church Records, 1660-1954
|2
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, New York, Index to Passengers Lists of Vessels, 1897-1902
|403,635
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|38,560
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|47,388
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|3,921
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951
|180,372
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|9,127
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991
|1,062
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|661,446
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, New Jersey, Naturalization records from various counties, 1905-1944
|54,403
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951
|15,779
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|12,341
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|10,311
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013
|140,195
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|5,190
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
