rootstrust, Version 2.0 now Available

The following announcement was written by Atavus, Inc:

As promised, Atavus, Inc. released rootstrust, Version 2.0 on August 1, 2020 following a very productive beta test period. The feedback from beta testers enabled the developer to finalize and release a very stable product. Among the numerous new features of Version 2.0, the following are particularly worthy of mention:

Professional quality, template-based source citations using the style proposed by Elizabeth Shown Mills. Improved support for ultra-high-resolution video displays like those featured on some Microsoft Surface Pro models and Mac computers with a Retina Display. File Cabinet synchronization – a facility for keeping your collections of rootstrust document and multimedia files in sync with their backup copies. Performance enhancements for extremely large databases. Data entry directly from the Ancestor View (pedigree chart view). See figure below.



As with rootstrust, Version 1, new users may try the program free of charge for 30 days before having to purchase a license. Licensed rootstrust, Version 1 users need to purchase an upgrade license to unlock the new features of Version 2.

A screen shot of rootstrust 2.0 displaying data entry from the Ancestor View.

The respective installers for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux can be downloaded free of charge at rootstrust.com. The website also offers rootstrust on a universal, self-contained flash drive that works seamlessly on all three operating systems.