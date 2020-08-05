News Flash: Ancestry.com Sold to Blackstone in a $4.7 Billion Deal

Popular genealogy web site Ancestry.com has been known to be looking for a buyer for some time. This morning, the company announced that it has sold 75% interest in the company for $4.7 billion (U.S.)

From an announcement published in this morning’s Bloomberg financial website:

“Blackstone Group Inc. is set to buy a majority stake in Ancestry.com Inc., the business known for family history research and DNA testing.

“The deal, valued at $4.7 billion including debt, will be the first acquisition by Blackstone’s largest ever private equity fund, according to people familiar with the matter. Silver Lake and Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte have been the majority owners since 2016. After the deal closes, Blackstone will own about 75% and GIC will still hold about 25% of Ancestry.com, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

“Representatives for Blackstone and Ancestry.com declined to comment.”

Blackstone will take about 75% ownership stake in Utah-based company

You can read the full announcement at https://bloom.bg/3gvGUxR.

3 Comments

JR August 5, 2020 at 11:08 am

I sure hope this is for the good because they bought the company I worked for and it was bleed it dry and then they sold it.

JR August 5, 2020 at 11:09 am

Interesting to say the least.

Pierre Clouthier August 5, 2020 at 11:16 am

A vote of confidence in the genealogy business.

