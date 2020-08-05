Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

News Flash: Ancestry.com Sold to Blackstone in a $4.7 Billion Deal

(+) Is Your Genealogy Society Growing or Shrinking?

Why Was the Information Removed from Online?

Book Reviews: New and Updated “At a Glance” Guides

Why a Data Breach at a Genealogy Site Has Privacy Experts Worried

The Political Graveyard – Find a Politician in Your Family Tree

rootstrust, Version 2.0 is now Available

Cite This For Me

Updated: Ancestry.com Hit With $250 Million Auto-Renew Suit In California

Ancestry® Launches AncestryHealth®, Powered by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

You Can Help Nazi Victims’ Families Learn Their Fates in Online Archive Project

The Digitisation of Historic Royal Australian Air Force Documents

The Annual Scottish ViC (Virtual Conference) Has Expanded

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 3 August 2020

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

