Findmypast Friday: New UK Parish Records and Newspapers Available to Search

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

The largest online collection of UK parish registers continues to grow with 50,000 new additions from the south-eastern county of Hampshire. This week’s Findmypast Firday update also includes and whole host of new newspapers, with over 100,000 colour pages spanning the years 1926 to 1983 added to Britain’s longest-running tabloid newspaper, the Daily Mirror.

Hampshire Baptisms

Over 21,000 parish baptisms held by the Surrey History Centre have been added to the collection. Including transcripts and colour images of original church registers, the new additions cover the parishes of:

Crondall, All Saints from 1569-1812 Ewshott, St Mary from 1886-1912 Farnborough, St Peter from 1584-1912 Fleet, All Saints from 1863-1912 Headley, All Saints from 1540-1795 Rowledge, St James from 1871-1912



Each record will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s name, birth and baptism dates, their parent’s names, and parent’s occupations and where their baptism took place.

Hampshire Marriages

Did two branches of your family unite in Hampshire? Search over 15,000 new additions from the following parishes to discover the couple’s names, birth years, residences, fathers’ names and occupations, the date and location of their wedding and the names of any witnesses:

Cove, St John from 1917-1933 Crondall, All Saints from 1576-1933 Crookham, Christ Church from 1842-1915 Ewshott, St Mary from 1890-1933 Farnborough, St Peter from 1584-1933 Fleet, All Saints from 1863-1933 Grayshott, St Luke from 1901-1933 Hawley, Holy Trinity from 1839-1915 Headley, All Saints from 1912-1933 Minley, St Andrew from 1871-1933 Rowledge, St James from 1871-1933 South Farnborough, St Mark from 1906-1933



Hampshire Burials

This week’s Hampshire update is rounded-off with nearly 16,000 brand new burials covering the parishes of:

Crondall, All Saints from 1570-1812 Crookham, Christ Church from 1842-1938 Farnborough, St Peter from 1584-1945 Fleet, All Saints from 1864-1917 Headley, All Saints from 1539-1795 Rowledge, St James from 1871-1940



Essential for learning more about your ancestor’s final years, these records will reveal their birth, death and burial dates, their age at death, their occupation and where they were laid to rest.

All of this week’s new Hampshire records have been published in partnership with Surrey County Council and include a combination of transcripts and scanned colour images of original documents. For full details on the churches and time frames covered by our Hampshire Collection, see our comprehensive parish list .

Newspapers

This week, we’ve added six brand new papers to our ever-growing archive, along with more pages to two existing titles. The six new additions are:

Fleetwood Chronicle covering 1895-1896, 1899-1901, and 1903-1905 Eastbourne Chronicle covering 1914, and 1917-1925 Glamorgan Gazette covering 1895, 1898, 1900-1910 and 1911 Middleton Albion covering 1881-1892 Indian Daily News covering 1875-1880 Sligo Chronicle covering 1850-1855, 1857-1879



We have also added new pages to existing titles including:

Marylebone Mercury from 1877, 1879-1883, 1885, and 1887-1896



As well as a substantial update to the Daily Mirror, a national title of great historical significance:

Daily Mirror from 1903-1913, 1919-1920, 1922-1929, 1933-1937 and 1980-1986



Launched in 1903 by Lord Northcliffe as a newspaper for women, run by women, it was originally pitched to the middle-class reader before converting into a working-class newspaper after 1934, in order to reach a larger audience.

The Daily Mirror pioneered the use of photography in news reporting, branding itself as one of Britain’s first daily picture papers in 1904 in order to serve an untapped market interested in more accessible photo-illustrated news stories. The success of this innovation led to many other publishers quickly following suit and in no time national and local newspapers across the UK were covering events in both words and pictures.

Findmypast now has a near complete run of this significant record of British life, spanning the years 1903 to 1999.