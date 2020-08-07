Findmypast Friday: New UK Parish Records and Newspapers Available to Search

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:
The largest online collection of UK parish registers continues to grow with 50,000 new additions from the south-eastern county of Hampshire. This week’s Findmypast Firday update also includes and whole host of new newspapers, with over 100,000 colour pages spanning the years 1926 to 1983 added to Britain’s longest-running tabloid newspaper, the Daily Mirror.
Over 21,000 parish baptisms held by the Surrey History Centre have been added to the collection. Including transcripts and colour images of original church registers, the new additions cover the parishes of:
-
- Crondall, All Saints from 1569-1812
- Ewshott, St Mary from 1886-1912
- Farnborough, St Peter from 1584-1912
- Fleet, All Saints from 1863-1912
- Headley, All Saints from 1540-1795
- Rowledge, St James from 1871-1912
Each record will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s name, birth and baptism dates, their parent’s names, and parent’s occupations and where their baptism took place.
Did two branches of your family unite in Hampshire? Search over 15,000 new additions from the following parishes to discover the couple’s names, birth years, residences, fathers’ names and occupations, the date and location of their wedding and the names of any witnesses:
-
- Cove, St John from 1917-1933
- Crondall, All Saints from 1576-1933
- Crookham, Christ Church from 1842-1915
- Ewshott, St Mary from 1890-1933
- Farnborough, St Peter from 1584-1933
- Fleet, All Saints from 1863-1933
- Grayshott, St Luke from 1901-1933
- Hawley, Holy Trinity from 1839-1915
- Headley, All Saints from 1912-1933
- Minley, St Andrew from 1871-1933
- Rowledge, St James from 1871-1933
- South Farnborough, St Mark from 1906-1933
This week’s Hampshire update is rounded-off with nearly 16,000 brand new burials covering the parishes of:
-
- Crondall, All Saints from 1570-1812
- Crookham, Christ Church from 1842-1938
- Farnborough, St Peter from 1584-1945
- Fleet, All Saints from 1864-1917
- Headley, All Saints from 1539-1795
- Rowledge, St James from 1871-1940
Essential for learning more about your ancestor’s final years, these records will reveal their birth, death and burial dates, their age at death, their occupation and where they were laid to rest.
All of this week’s new Hampshire records have been published in partnership with Surrey County Council and include a combination of transcripts and scanned colour images of original documents. For full details on the churches and time frames covered by our Hampshire Collection, see our comprehensive parish list.
This week, we’ve added six brand new papers to our ever-growing archive, along with more pages to two existing titles. The six new additions are:
-
- Fleetwood Chronicle covering 1895-1896, 1899-1901, and 1903-1905
- Eastbourne Chronicle covering 1914, and 1917-1925
- Glamorgan Gazette covering 1895, 1898, 1900-1910 and 1911
- Middleton Albion covering 1881-1892
- Indian Daily News covering 1875-1880
- Sligo Chronicle covering 1850-1855, 1857-1879
We have also added new pages to existing titles including:
-
- Marylebone Mercury from 1877, 1879-1883, 1885, and 1887-1896
As well as a substantial update to the Daily Mirror, a national title of great historical significance:
-
- Daily Mirror from 1903-1913, 1919-1920, 1922-1929, 1933-1937 and 1980-1986
Launched in 1903 by Lord Northcliffe as a newspaper for women, run by women, it was originally pitched to the middle-class reader before converting into a working-class newspaper after 1934, in order to reach a larger audience.
The Daily Mirror pioneered the use of photography in news reporting, branding itself as one of Britain’s first daily picture papers in 1904 in order to serve an untapped market interested in more accessible photo-illustrated news stories. The success of this innovation led to many other publishers quickly following suit and in no time national and local newspapers across the UK were covering events in both words and pictures.
Findmypast now has a near complete run of this significant record of British life, spanning the years 1903 to 1999.
