Hounslow Lloyd George Domesday Records Added to TheGenealogist’s Map Explorer™

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has just released the records of over 33,000 individuals for the Hounslow area into its property ownership and occupancy record set: The Lloyd George Domesday Survey. This is a unique online resource that includes maps and field books and gives researchers the ability to discover where an ancestor lived in the 1910-1915 period. By making use of TheGenealogist’s powerful Map Explorer™ the researcher can see how the landscape where their ancestor lived or worked changed over time.

The maps and residential data in The Lloyd George Domesday Survey records are sourced from The National Archives and are being digitised by TheGenealogist so that it is possible to precisely locate where an ancestor lived on large scale, hand annotated maps. These plans include plots for the exact properties and are married to various georeferenced historical map overlays and modern base maps on the Map Explorer™. With this resource the researcher is able to thoroughly investigate the area in which an ancestor lived.

• TheGenealogist’s Lloyd George Domesday records link individual properties to extremely detailed maps used in 1910-1915

• Fully searchable by name, county, parish and street

• The maps will zoom down to show the individual properties as they were in the 1910s

• The transparency slider reveals a modern street map underlay

• Change the base map displayed to more clearly understand what the area looks like today

Hounslow records cover the areas of Bedfont, Chiswick, Cranford, Feltham, Hanworth, Heston, Isleworth, New Brentford and Old Brentford.

Read their article on finding the retreat of Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire that became a “Lunatic Asylum” before the First World War and a Fire Station in World War 2 in these records:

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2020/harlow-property-records-discover-snapshot-of-owners-and-occupiers-from-edwardian-past-1290/

