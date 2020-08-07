The American Society of Genealogists’ Scholar Award

The following announcement was written by the American Society of Genealogists:

Established in 1996, the ASG Scholar Award is an annual scholarship, now $2,000, toward tuition and expenses at one of six major academic genealogical programs in the United States. Candidacy for the award is open to all genealogists, genealogical librarians, and researchers working in related fields. Applicants submit a published work or a manuscript of work in progress, to be judged by a panel of three Fellows. The goal of the award is to recognize talent and build genealogical expertise by providing promising genealogists the opportunity to receive advanced academic training in genealogy.

The award, granted at the ASG annual meeting each fall, is to defray costs of attending a program in the following calendar year.

The ASG Scholar Award provides financial assistance for a developing scholar to attend one of six academic programs in American genealogy: the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research (IGHR), held in Athens, Georgia, under the auspices of the Georgia Genealogical Society (formerly based at Samford University, Birmingham, Ala.); the Genealogical Institute on Federal Records (Gen-Fed), formerly NIGR, in Washington, D.C.; the Certificate Program in Genealogical Research at Boston University; the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG); or the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP), or one of two online courses, Advanced Genealogical Research (GENE 350) or Genetic Genealogy (GENE 201), at Excelsior College, Albany, New York. The recipient of the ASG Scholar Award may register for the program of his or her choice. The award is given in October of each calendar year, with the intention that it is used for genealogical study in the following calendar year.

The Genealogical Institute on Federal Records (Gen-Fed), formerly NIGR, held for one week each year and based at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., is the nation’s oldest institute for genealogical education, founded in 1950. Gen-Fed provides a unique program of advanced instruction in the use of National Archives records. Write to: Gen-Fed Director, P.O. Box 24564, Baltimore, MD 21214.

The Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research (IGHR), held for one week each June, was founded in 1964 to provide a structured program of genealogical study at an academic level. Based through 2016 at Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama, it moved to Athens Georgia in 2017, and is affiliated with the Georgia Genealogical Society. IGHR offers tracks of study, ranging from beginning to advanced research methodology, professional genealogy, and other specialized topics. Contact: Georgia Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta GA 30355-2747; email: info@gagensociety.org.

The Genealogical Research Certificate Program at Boston University consists of five modules, offered on Saturdays in seven-hour sessions: Foundations, Technology, Evidence, Forensic, and Ethnic and Geographic Specialties. Write to: Center for Professional Education, 1010 Commonwealth Ave., 2nd Floor, Boston MA 02215; online: genealogyonline.bu.edu.

The Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG), sponsored by the Utah Genealogical Association, is in its 20th year and is a week-long intensive educational experience that takes students deep into their topic of choice. SLIG is dedicated to offering courses that fill a high-intermediate and advanced-level educational need. However, each year a handful of courses are included which provide a wealth of information and background information required to help intermediate and transitional genealogists strengthen their core understanding of the research process. Write to: The Utah Genealogical Association, PO Box 1144, Salt Lake City, UT 84110; email: info@ugagenealogy.org.

The Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP), located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The instructors are all experienced genealogical researchers, lecturers, and writers who bring their expertise into the classroom with case studies and problem solving exercises. The students come from a wide variety of backgrounds but all share their passion for family history and for learning how to efficiently break down “brick wall” genealogical puzzles. Various different week-long genealogical courses which incorporate hands-on learning in a state-of-the-art and friendly community atmosphere. Write to: GRIP of Pittsburgh, PO Box 44, Wexford, PA 15090; email: info@GRIPITT.org.

GENE 350 (Advanced Genealogical Research—15 weeks) or GENE 201 (Genetic Genealogy—8 weeks) at Excelsior College, Albany, New York. These undergraduate credit-bearing courses are taught online by leaders in the field and meet or exceed standards for both genealogy and genetic genealogy.

Applications

Applications are made in August and announced in October of each year, for attendance in the following calendar year. Applicants for the award for 2021 should apply before August 31, 2020, by submitting the items below:

a résumé that emphasizes activities relating to genealogy and lists the applicant’s publications in the field, if any (prior publications are not necessary).

a manuscript or published work of at least 5,000 words, demonstrating an ability to conduct quality genealogical research, analyze results, and report findings in an appropriately documented fashion. If the submission is to be returned, it should be accompanied by an envelope or bagging with sufficient postage.

a statement (100–150 words) which (1) identifies the individual’s choice of program and (2) explains why the individual feels that attendance will enhance his or her growth as a genealogical scholar.

The ASG Scholarship Committee, chaired by the ASG vice-president, will make the selection for the award. Announcement of the award winner for 2021 will be made by November 15, 2020. Applications should be addressed to:

David C. Dearborn, Chair

ASG Scholar Award Com­mittee

PO Box 374

Sharon MA 02067 Email submission is preferred, to: dearborn@massed.net

ASG Scholars

Past recipients of the ASG Scholar Award are listed below, along with the title of the published work or manuscript submitted at the time. Awards here are listed by the year in which the award was granted; the awarded stipend was used in the following calendar year.

2019 (two awards)

Denise Cross, of Berlin, Massachusetts: “Uniting the Identity of Samuel Fletcher of New York and Vermont.”

Candace Marx, of Norridge, Illinois: “A Luxembourger Family Comes to America: The Wagners of Aurora, Illinois.”

2018

Jan M. Joyce, of Los Altos Hills, California: “796 Acres Acquired in 36 Years: A Story of Land Acquisition and Its Cagey Distribution in Holmes County, Ohio.”

2017

Stephanie K. West, of Lodi, California: “Who Was the Father of George W. West of Tioga County, Pennsylvania?”

2016

Steven W. Morrison, MPA, of Olympia, Washington: “Quaker John Starr of Antrim and Cavan, Ireland, and His Five Sons Who Sailed to Pennsylvania.”

2015

Darcie Hind Posz, CG, Washington, D.C.: “Tanaka and Ishihara Families of Hiroshima Prefecture and Papaaloa, Hilo, Hawaii, Territory of Hawaii.”

2014

Chip Rowe, Garrison, New York: “Who Was Joel Holcomb of Wallingford, Connecticut?”

2012

Paul K. Graham, Salt Lake City, Utah: “McCombs of Milledgeville, Georgia.”

2011

Aaron Goodwin, New York, New York: “The Prussian Origins of William Aufermann of Manhattan and New Jersey.”

2010

Janey E. Joyce, CG, San Antonio, Texas: “Identifying the Parents of Lucy P. Barber (1778-1861), Wife of William Barber of Enosburg, Vermont.”

2009

Jay H. Fonkert, CG, Saint Paul, Minnesota: “Three Studies of Six Morstad Siblings.”

2008

Ruth Randall, Albuquerque, New Mexico: “A Family for Suzanne.”

2007

Dawn C. Stricklin, Springfield, Missouri: “The Many Mothers of John Little Crow.”

2004

Birdie Monk Holsclaw, CG, Longmont, Colorado: “Life and Death on the Frontier: The Robert and Loana McFarland Family of Boulder Valley, Colorado.”

2003

Nancy S. Peterson, Gig Harbor, Washington: “The Missing Randalls: Descendants of John(1) Randall of Westerly Through His Son Peter.”

2001

Douglas S. Shipley, Fredericksburg, Virginia: “Frank and Fanny Austin: Oral and Documentary Research of a Formerly Enslaved Family.”

2000

Carol Gohari, Glendale, New York: “Jacob Eaton of Brookhaven, Long Island, New York, and His Children.”

1998

June Reidrich Zublic, CG, Turnersville, New Jersey: “After the Treaty of Paris of 1783: One Quaker Family in Saratoga, Albany County, New York. Israel and Amity (Harris) Phillips.”

1997

Peter E. Carr, San Luis Obispo, California: “Guide to Cuban Genealogical Research: Records and Sources.”

1996

Patricia Law Hatcher, CG, Dallas, Texas: “A Multiplicity of Marys: Corrections and Additions to Genealogies of the Abbott, Hale, Hovey, Jackson, and Jewett Families of Essex, Massachusetts.”