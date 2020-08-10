(+) A Lesson to be Learned From One Library’s Conversion to a Digital Library

The following is a Plus Edition article written by and copyright by Dick Eastman.

One prestigious coeducational college preparatory boarding school recently made a radical change to its library. With 145 years of academic excellence, one would expect the school to be steeped in tradition. However, a visitor to the campus might be surprised to learn that the 145-year-old school’s library has gone almost all digital.

In a newspaper interview, the former headmaster said, “When I look at books, I see an outdated technology, like scrolls before books.”

The school reportedly is very happy with the now-completed changes. Most of the library’s previous 40,000 books have since been replaced with 24 million ebooks, academic journals, image and film libraries, and other educational content. The result has been a huge increase in the information available to students, along with the cancellation of any thoughts of adding a multi-million dollar expansion to the library’s building.

That sounds like a winning combination: better service with lower expenses.

I will suggest that there is a lesson here for many specialized libraries, including genealogy libraries.

The remainder of this article is for Plus Edition subscribers only.

There are three different methods of viewing the full Plus Edition article:

1. If you have a Plus Edition user ID and password, you can read the full article right now at no additional charge in this web site’s Plus Edition at https://eognplus.com/2020/08/10/a-lesson-to-be-learned-from-one-librarys-conversion-to-a-digital-library/. This article will remain online for several weeks.

If you do not remember your Plus Edition user ID or password, you can retrieve them at https://www.eognplus.com and click on “Forgot password?”

2. If you do not have a Plus Edition subscription but would like to subscribe, you will be able to immediately read this article online. What sort of articles can you read in the Plus Edition? Click here to find out. For more information or to subscribe, go to https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.

3. Non-subscribers may purchase this one article, without subscribing, for $2.00 US. You may purchase the article by clicking here. Payment can be made with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card, or with PayPal’s safe and secure payment system. You can then either read the article on-screen or else download it to your computer and save it.