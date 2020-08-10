Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) A Lesson to be Learned From One Library’s Conversion to a Digital Library

Follow-up Concerning DNA Information and Ancestry.com’s Sale to Blackstone in a $4.7 Billion Deal

Should You Remove Your Data Now From Ancestry.com?

The American Society of Genealogists’ Scholar Award

The Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA) Adds a Significant Sephardic Collection to its Database

Findmypast Friday: New UK Parish Records and Newspapers Available to Search

Hounslow Lloyd George Domesday Records Added to TheGenealogist’s Map Explorer™

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.