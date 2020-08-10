The Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA) Adds a Significant Sephardic Collection to its Database

The following announcement was written by the Israel Genealogy Research Association:

Jerusalem, Israel & Virginia, USA, August 09, 2020 – The Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA) is proud to collaborate with SephardicGen and announces today The Jeff Malka SephardicGen Database Collection a Sephardic collection commemorating Jeff Malka, Mathilde Tagger and SephardicGen. We are grateful to Jeffrey S. Malka, M.D. for making part of the extensive SephardicGen collection available to IGRA to incorporate it in the AID – All Israel Database.

The scope of this collection, 43,000 records in total, offers an amazing resource to all Sephardic Jewish researchers. A list of the SephardicGen databases that will be accessible through the IGRA database search is included on the List of SephardicGen Databases page. To search these databases, you can search the IGRA Database and results from these databases will now be part of the search results.

Dr. Jeff Malka was instrumental in providing material to the Sephardic SIG which he continues to develop and enhance. He has lectured at the US Library of Congress, genealogy conferences and Jewish genealogy societies in Canada, US, Spain and Turkey. Dr. Malka is author of several articles on Sephardic genealogy in Etsi, the journal of the Sephardi Genealogical and Historical Society, and is author of several chapters in Avotaynu Guide to Jewish Genealogy and created the SephardicGen website. Dr. Malka has accumulated unique expertise in the resources available to Sephardic genealogists.

Dr. Malka worked in a close partnership with Mathilde A. Tagger z”l, a specialist in Sephardic research, especially names (onomastics) in the Sephardic world. She single-handedly transcribed many of the databases on SephardicGen.com from materials Dr. Malka helped locate. Mathilde was born in Tangiers, Morocco. She had an MA degree in Library and Information Sciences from Hebrew University in Jerusalem, was Chief Librarian of the Atmospheric Sciences Department, Hebrew University and then the Scientific Advisor for Special Information Projects at the Ministry of Science and Development. She was a founding member of IGRA and the IIJG and served for many years on the Institute’s Executive Committee.

One of the great contributions of Dr. Malka’s SephardicGen web site has been its original searchable databases. These databases cover over two dozen countries, including birth and marriage registers, Holocaust victims, cemetery records, census lists, victim lists, and more. His work permeates the world of Jewish genealogy and he was honored by the IAJGS with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

It is because of this close connection between Mathilde and both IGRA and SephardicGen, that IGRA is grateful to be able to also host a portion of the SephardicGen databases on our site. Dr. Malka has graciously allowed IGRA to host these databases to insure they are accessible for many years to come, and to the most people possible.

An overview of the added resources can be found here https://www.slideshare.net/igra3/2020-08-igrarelease-sephardicgen-237613233

About IGRA

The Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA) is the largest genealogy society in Israel. We are constantly striving to be among the most technologically advanced genealogy organizations, bringing energy and innovation family research. We work with dozens of archives to make records available online, from where we’ve added over a million records to our database. We welcome you to our web site, and know you will make use of our many resources. https://genealogy.org.il/