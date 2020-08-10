U.S. Census Bureau to Halt Counting Operation a Month Earlier than Expected

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that field data collection will end a full month earlier than originally planned.

It’s a sign that the Trump administration has abandoned its plan to extend the window for counting the nation’s population, which it earlier said needed to be longer because of the coronavirus pandemic. To be counted, households must complete the survey by September 30, rather than October 31, as the Census Bureau had announced when it adjusted plans due to the virus. The bureau will also end its labor-intensive efforts to knock on the doors of households that have not filled out the survey online, by paper form, or by phone.

The shift is part of an effort to “accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts” by the end of the year deadline, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement.

