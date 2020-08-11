New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 August 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

This week FamilySearch added over 250K Civil War (Union) Service Records, 1861–1866, a new index to Corydon, Indiana, newspaper obituaries, 1861–2008, and 3.6M other US obituaries.  Country collections expanded for AustriaBolivia, Brazil, Canada, DR Congo, Ecuador, England, FIji, Micronesia, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States (CA, HI, MI, MS, NC, OR, PA, TX, UT and WA).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Austria Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911 31,958 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906 2 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 147,845 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 494 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 3,441 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 7,816 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 4,156 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 15,694 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 12,511 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995 60 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
DR Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo, Census, 1984 36,385 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 637,134 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918 65 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 386 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 5,462 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 68,761 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918 12,193 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 42 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Passports, 1915-1991 111,302 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 55 0 New indexed records collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 642 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986 2,459 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 205 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 148 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 169,884 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 22,693 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 32,814 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 2,628 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969 26,268 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 3,254 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 11,593 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 12,607 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 25,227 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 2,061 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 13,945 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 2,378 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom England and Wales, Prerogative Court of Canterbury Wills, 1640-1660 28,868 0 New indexed records collection
United Kingdom Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935 5,808 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 18,479 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 9,255 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Connecticut, Military Census Questionnaires, 1917 3,395 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 33,418 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 26,308 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985 1,248 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana, Harrison County, Index Cards to Corydon Democrat Newspaper Obituaries, 1861-2008 376,350 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Black Hawk County, Waterloo, World War I Pledge Cards, 1917-1918 43 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920 122 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan Obituaries, 1820-2006 445,879 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 53,274 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals and Departures, 1923-1956 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983 1,010 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 50,611 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Passenger and Crew Lists, 1888-1956 512,300 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 55,411 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 2,392 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Wayne County, Court of Common Pleas, Naturalization Records, 1799-1906 47 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 10,750 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Indexes and Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of Del Rio, 1906-1953 81,046 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Manifests of Permanent and Statistical Alien Arrivals at El Paso, 1924-1954 80,992 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Various Counties, Military Discharge Records, 1916-1990 25,662 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991 13,783 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Compiled Military Service Records Of Volunteer Union Soldiers Who Served With The U.S. Colored Troops, 1861-1866 283,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 3,242,643 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951 6,917 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 13,949 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 11,132 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Naturalization Records, 1850-1982 23,097 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 2,646 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

