New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 August 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week FamilySearch added over 250K Civil War (Union) Service Records, 1861–1866, a new index to Corydon, Indiana, newspaper obituaries, 1861–2008, and 3.6M other US obituaries. Country collections expanded for Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, DR Congo, Ecuador, England, FIji, Micronesia, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States (CA, HI, MI, MS, NC, OR, PA, TX, UT and WA).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911
|31,958
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906
|2
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|147,845
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|494
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|3,441
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|7,816
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|4,156
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|15,694
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|12,511
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995
|60
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|DR Congo
|Democratic Republic of the Congo, Census, 1984
|36,385
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|637,134
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|65
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|386
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|5,462
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|68,761
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918
|12,193
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|42
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Passports, 1915-1991
|111,302
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|55
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|642
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986
|2,459
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|205
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|148
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|169,884
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|22,693
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|32,814
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|2,628
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969
|26,268
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|3,254
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|11,593
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|12,607
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|25,227
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|2,061
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|13,945
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|2,378
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|England and Wales, Prerogative Court of Canterbury Wills, 1640-1660
|28,868
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935
|5,808
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|18,479
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|9,255
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Connecticut, Military Census Questionnaires, 1917
|3,395
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|33,418
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|26,308
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985
|1,248
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana, Harrison County, Index Cards to Corydon Democrat Newspaper Obituaries, 1861-2008
|376,350
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Black Hawk County, Waterloo, World War I Pledge Cards, 1917-1918
|43
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920
|122
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan Obituaries, 1820-2006
|445,879
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|53,274
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals and Departures, 1923-1956
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983
|1,010
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|50,611
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon Passenger and Crew Lists, 1888-1956
|512,300
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|55,411
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|2,392
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Wayne County, Court of Common Pleas, Naturalization Records, 1799-1906
|47
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|10,750
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Indexes and Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of Del Rio, 1906-1953
|81,046
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Manifests of Permanent and Statistical Alien Arrivals at El Paso, 1924-1954
|80,992
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Various Counties, Military Discharge Records, 1916-1990
|25,662
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991
|13,783
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Compiled Military Service Records Of Volunteer Union Soldiers Who Served With The U.S. Colored Troops, 1861-1866
|283,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|3,242,643
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951
|6,917
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|13,949
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|11,132
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Naturalization Records, 1850-1982
|23,097
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|2,646
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments