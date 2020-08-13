Kamala Harris Family Tree

It’s often said among genealogists that the best way to get your family tree researched for free is to run for office. Indeed, that seems to be true. For instance, take the case of Kamala Harris.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris would be his vice-presidential running mate. Even before the official announcement of her candidacy for Vice-President of the United States, her ancestry had been posted in a video on YouTube.

The 55-year-old former California attorney general will be the first Black woman to be nominated by either major party for vice president. While Harris lists her own ancestry as Black and she does live in the U.S., it is interesting to note that she apparently has no ancestors who who were enslaved. The video at https://youtu.be/8qF-IvSqxdE details Harris’ Tamil (a region in southern India) and Jamaican ancestry.

While most people in the U.S. who are the product of mixed-race ancestry and may have only 50% Black ancestry, most of those people consider themselves to be Black. For example, the same is true of Barack Obama.

In addition, Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kamala_Harris provides a brief report of her parents but does not list earlier generations:

“Kamala Devi Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer scientist who had emigrated from Tamil Nadu, India, in 1960 to pursue a doctorate in endocrinology at UC Berkeley. Her father, Donald J. Harris, is a Stanford University emeritus professor of economics, who emigrated from British Jamaica in 1961 for graduate study in economics at UC Berkeley. Her mother’s family is of Brahmin lineage.”

OK, let’s everyone run for public office and therefore encourage others to research our family trees for us for free!

