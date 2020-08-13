The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) presents its 2020 Awards

The following announcement was written by the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies:

The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) presented its 2020 awards Aug 12 at its International Conference on Jewish Genealogy, at its first virtual conference. The Conference drew more than 2200 registrants from 28 countries.

Award winners were:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Hadassah Lipsius and Robinn Magid

Volunteer of the Year: Gary Perlman

Future Leader of the Year: Jarrett Ross

Outstanding Project: JGS of Greater Boston Research Sunday Program, Judy Izenberg, out-going chair, Jonathan Rappaport, new chair

Outstanding Publication: Society newsletter: Chronicles: Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia, Evan Fishman, editor, Edward Flax, graphics editor

Outstanding Publication: Book: Ketubbot Registers of the Jewish Nation of Livorno (Leghorn), Genealogies and Family Itineraries by Alain Nedlar, Gilles Boulu, Lilane Nedjar and Raphael Attias

IAJGS Salutes: Shalom Bronstein and Yocheved Klauser

Rabbi Malcolm Stern Grant: Tsal Kaplun Foundation

The Conference was hosted by IAJGS, an umbrella organization of more than 91 Jewish genealogical organizations worldwide. The IAJGS coordinates and organizes activities such as its annual International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members. The IAJGS’s vision is of a worldwide network of Jewish genealogical research organizations and partners working together as one coherent, effective and respected community, enabling people to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage. Find the IAJGS at: www.iajgs.org and like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/iajgsjewishgenealogy.