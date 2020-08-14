How to Convert a Windows Laptop into a Chromebook

This article is “off topic.” That is, it has nothing to do with the normal topics of this newsletter: genealogy, family history, DNA, and related articles. However, I believe it will interest many people, genealogists included, who use more than one computer.

I have written numerous times about the advantages and drawbacks of using a Chromebook. See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+chromebook&atb=v132-2_j&ia=web for my earlier articles about Chromebooks.

If you have an older, possibly obsolete, Windows computer that is in working condition but is no longer being used, an article by Chris Wedel in the Android Central website tells how to easily convert an older (or modern) Windows system into a modern Chromebook.

NOTE: Even older and slower Windows machines make very good Chromebooks. The Chrome operating system requires less processing power, making for faster operation on any computer than what Windows can provide on the same computer.

Chromebooks are not for everyone. If you require high speed and powerful software to run video editing applications, powerful CAD/CAM software for scientific engineering purposes, for architectural applications, or for graphics-intensive games, a Chromebook probably will not meet your needs. However, if you would like to use a computer for all the applications that satisfy the needs of perhaps 95% of today’s computer users, a Chromebook might be perfect for you.

A Chromebook can be used to surf the web; read and write email; use Facebook; access Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter; search MyHeritage, FamilySearch, Ancestry, Findmypast, TheGenealogist, and hundreds of other genealogy web sites. Many people use a Chromebook LAPTOP for use while traveling, leaving their powerful Macintosh, Windows, or Linux desktop computer at home where it won’t be stolen by thieves in libraries, hotels, airports, train stations, end elsewhere.

That includes me. I normally use a Chromebook laptop when traveling, even though I also own a much more powerful (and expensive) Macintosh MacBook Pro laptop. While I would hate to have any laptop stolen or damaged, the financial loss of a Chromebook isn’t nearly as bad as the loss of a Macintosh or Windows system. I find the Chromebook does everything I need when traveling (and even most of everything I need while at home).

If you have an older Windows computer that is gathering dust in a closet, you probably will be interested the article by Chris Wedel in the Android Central website at https://www.androidcentral.com/how-convert-windows-laptop-chromebook.

If you have questions about which programs will operate on a Chromebook, see my earlier article: Will a Chromebook Computer Run Genealogy Programs? at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/02/18/will-a-chromebook-computer-run-genealogy-programs/.