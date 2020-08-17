New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 17 August 2020

· August 17, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

This week FamilySearch added 500K more records to collections for BrazilCanadaEnglandFijiMexicoMicronesiaPeruPuerto RicoS. AfricaSweden, and Zambia. Two new US collections invite discoveries in Arizona, Cochise Voting Records 1882–1932, and ArizonaMohave Voting Records1876–1920, plus 500K more Indiana Marriages 1811–1932. Other US collections added records for AZ, CA, HI, ID, IN, IA, MS, NC, PA, TX, UT, VA and WA.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 185 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 3,291 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 5,215 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996 84,569 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 5,610 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 23,689 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 12,533 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 1,294 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 4,804 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Lancashire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1647-1996 15,998 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 71,401 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 1,284 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 266 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 44,870 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 1,586 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986 73 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 221 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 117 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 3,189 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005 27,657 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 46,325 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 4,610 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,287 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 18,258 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 12,043 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 13,802 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 2,177 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 60,584 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 4,470 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950 37 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860 7,156 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Cochise County, Voting Records, 1882-1932 235,487 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arizona, Graham County, Voting Records, 1882-1920 64,429 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arizona, Greenlee County, Voting Records, 1910-1926 247 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Mohave County, Voting Records, 1876-1920 23,515 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 12,275 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 3,240 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 19,759 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, County Naturalizations, 1861-1974 1,114 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Eastport, Arrival Manifests, 1924-1956 131 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985 362 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana Marriages, 1811-2007 544,802 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988 2,083 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Census of World War I Veterans with Card Index, 1917-1919 45 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 43,064 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 43,949 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 42,938 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 11,470 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Eagle Pass Arrival Manifests and Indexes, 1905-1954 118,882 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 26 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 12,105 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991 2,441 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951 1,897 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Salt Lake County, Enrolled Militia, 1895 35 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 13,172 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 8,838 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, Seattle, Passenger Lists, 1890-1957 100,021 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 564 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 5,311 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: