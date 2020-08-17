New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 17 August 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week FamilySearch added 500K more records to collections for Brazil, Canada, England, Fiji, Mexico, Micronesia, Peru, Puerto Rico, S. Africa, Sweden, and Zambia. Two new US collections invite discoveries in Arizona, Cochise Voting Records 1882–1932, and Arizona, Mohave Voting Records, 1876–1920, plus 500K more Indiana Marriages 1811–1932. Other US collections added records for AZ, CA, HI, ID, IN, IA, MS, NC, PA, TX, UT, VA and WA.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|185
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|3,291
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|5,215
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996
|84,569
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|5,610
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|23,689
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|12,533
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|1,294
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|4,804
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Lancashire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1647-1996
|15,998
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|71,401
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|1,284
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|266
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|44,870
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|1,586
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986
|73
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|221
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|117
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|3,189
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|27,657
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|46,325
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|4,610
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,287
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|18,258
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|12,043
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|13,802
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|2,177
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|60,584
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|4,470
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950
|37
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860
|7,156
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Cochise County, Voting Records, 1882-1932
|235,487
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arizona, Graham County, Voting Records, 1882-1920
|64,429
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arizona, Greenlee County, Voting Records, 1910-1926
|247
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Mohave County, Voting Records, 1876-1920
|23,515
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|12,275
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|3,240
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|19,759
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, County Naturalizations, 1861-1974
|1,114
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Eastport, Arrival Manifests, 1924-1956
|131
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985
|362
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana Marriages, 1811-2007
|544,802
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988
|2,083
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Census of World War I Veterans with Card Index, 1917-1919
|45
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|43,064
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|43,949
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|42,938
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|11,470
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Eagle Pass Arrival Manifests and Indexes, 1905-1954
|118,882
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948
|26
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|12,105
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991
|2,441
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951
|1,897
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Salt Lake County, Enrolled Militia, 1895
|35
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|13,172
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|8,838
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, Seattle, Passenger Lists, 1890-1957
|100,021
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|564
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|5,311
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
