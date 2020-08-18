GRAMPS (an abbreviation for “Genealogy Research and Analysis Management Programming System”) is a free software project and community. It is a community project, created, developed and governed by genealogists, not by a commercial company. The project contributors strive to produce a genealogy program that is both intuitive for hobbyists and feature-complete for professional genealogists.

Gramps is a genealogy program for Linux, Windows, Macintosh, and FreeBSD that allows you to easily build and keep track of your family tree. It is obviously the most popular genealogy program of today for Linux and FreeBSD. It also has many users on Windows and Macintosh. It is FOSS (free and open-source software).

Gramps also has been ported to a cloud-based program for some time. In theory, you should be able to use the cloud-based version of Gramps with any Android, Apple iOS (specifically iPad), Chromebook, Windows, Macintosh, or Linux computer. Since it runs from the cloud, no software installation in your computing device is required. Best of all, Gramps is available FREE of charge.

All versions of Gramps support the GEDCOM standard, allow fine grained privacy controls, and can generate many different types of reports (descendant trees, graphs, connection diagrams, and more.)

You can read more about Gramps at https://gramps-project.org/blog/ and at https://gramps-project.org/blog/features/. You can also read a bit more about the cloud-based version of Gramps in my earlier article at: https://bit.ly/31YsFLU.

The producers of Gramps have now released a new update: version 5.1.3. It is primarily a maintenance release with no new features being added.

Information about the new 5.1.3 release may be found at: https://gramps-project.org/blog/2020/08/gramps-5-1-3-released/.

The complete version of Gramps may be downloaded (free of charge) at https://sourceforge.net/projects/gramps/.