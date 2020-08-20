Federal Lawsuits Launched Against Three US Government Agencies for Failing to Produce Records Related to National Archives in Seattle

· August 20, 2020 · Legal Affairs · No Comments

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuits today against three agencies involved in the January decision to close the Federal Archives & Records Center in Seattle, sell the building and move the records stored there to facilities more than 1,000 miles away.

Ferguson is also sending a letter to a fourth agency who is demanding tens of thousands of dollars to produce the requested records, informing them that if they continue to fail to produce the documents he is prepared to file a lawsuit against them, as well.

The lawsuits seek public records that Ferguson requested more than six months ago under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) related to the decision. Not one of the agencies has provided a single document to the Attorney General’s Office — an egregious violation of the key federal open government law.

Details may be found in a press release written by the Washington State Attorney General’s office at: https://bit.ly/2Ek1qTS.

