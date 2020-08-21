Family Tree Webinars Call for Papers

· August 21, 2020 · Announcements, Webinars & Podcasts · No Comments

The following announcement was written by Geoff Rasmussen who runs the very popular online Family Tree Webinars:

Legacy Family Tree Webinars is welcoming webinar submissions for its 2021 webinar series. Webinars are typically 60 minutes plus Q/A. All speakers are welcome to submit. Topics covering Africa, Asia, South America, Scandinavia, Colonial America, Canada, Europe, DNA, technology, the GPS, the FAN club and case studies are especially encouraged, but all are welcome. Please check the library at www.FamilyTreeWebinars.com to see what topics have been done previously. Speakers receive remuneration of $200 per webinar plus monthly viewership royalties.

Proposals can be submitted at https://familytreewebinars.com/innerpage.php?id=7. If you have previously submitted a topic that has not yet been used, we still have it on file so no need to resubmit. Please submit by Sunday, September 6.

Here’s to a great 2021 at FamilyTreeWebinars.com!

