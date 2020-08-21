FINDMYPAST FRIDAY: New and Exclusive Scottish Records and Photos

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Discover your Scots clan and its amazing story in this week’s new records

Over a quarter of a million new Scottish records and 11 brand new newspapers are available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

This fascinating collection of occupation records has been updated with over 60,000 new additions. This includes over 22,000 new Edinburgh Burgesses and Guild Brethren records as well as thousands of new records published in association with the Trades House of Glasgow, including Burgess Rolls 1846-1950, Incorporation of Masons of Glasgow Members 1574-1950, Glasgow Maltmen 1605-1879, Glasgow Barbers 1899 and much more.

A portrait of a baker, John McFarlane, taken in 1870. His record also includes his full address and the year he died. View the full record.

These amazing records date from the 1200s all the way up to the 1970s. In them researchers can unlock details surrounding Scotland’s medieval burgesses – a minority of powerful merchants and craftsmen who controlled their burghs.

Explore over 250,000 birth, baptism, marriage, death and burial records in three new collections from North East Scotland. As well as searching all three vital collections at once, you can delve into each one separately:

Birth, baptism, marriage, death and burial records not only reveal the details of milestone events in your family’s past, they’re also the building blocks of every family tree. The names, dates and locations found in these records could help you take the next step on your Scottish family history journey.

It’s a bumper week of newspaper releases with 11 brand new publications and more pages added to six others. Brand new to the site are:

Middleton Albion from 1893-1895 Newmarket Journal from 1897 and 1912 Patriot; or, Political, Moral, and Philosophical Repository Consisting of Original Pieces from 1792-1793 Bootle Times from 1887 Ashbourne Telegraph from 1926 Shetland News from 1885-1887, 1903 and 1919 Kirkcaldy Times from 1879, 1883, 1886 and 1892 Northman and Northern Counties Advertiser from 1881 and 1884 Helensburgh News from 1877, 1886 and 1892 Kelso Mail from 1869, 1881-1882 and 1885 Bolton Free Press from 1835 and 1842-1846



Meanwhile, we’ve added thousands of new pages to the following papers:

Daily Mirror from 1921 Huddersfield Daily Chronicle from 1897 Middlesex Chronicle from 1990 Luton Times and Advertiser from 1889 Kilmarnock Weekly Post and County of Ayr Reporter from 1864-1865 Leicester Chronicle from 1917



Where will your past take you this weekend? Dive into our latest releases to find out.