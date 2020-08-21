TheGenealogist releases over 260,000 individuals in a New Selection of Poll Book Records

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has just released over 260,000 records into its ever growing Poll Book Record Collection. This useful resource for family historians can be used to find the address of an ancestor’s residence from the period before and after the census records. The newly released Poll Books range from 1747 to 1930 and join records that also cover periods between the census years.

The Sphere Issue No 987 December 21 1918

The release allows researchers to:

Find ancestors who had the vote

who had the vote Discover where ancestors were registered to cast their ballot

See the nature of their qualification to vote , such as owning rateable property

, such as owning rateable property Search Poll Books that range from 1747 to the 1930s

The records cover 36 different registers of people who were entitled to vote and covers constituencies situated in Bath, Devon, Hampshire, Hertford, Kent, Lincolnshire, London, Monmouthshire, Northumberland, Rutland, Scotland, Shropshire, Somerset, Staffordshire, Suffolk and Surrey.

They join the millions of electoral resources on TheGenealogist which include Electoral registers, Voters Lists and Absentee Voters.

Read TheGenealogist’s article at: https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2020/poll-books-and-electoral-rolls-used-to-locate-ancestors-address-1296/