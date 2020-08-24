Someone Upscaled And Colorized The Oldest Recorded Video In History

· August 24, 2020 · History, Video & Television · No Comments

Want to know how people REALLY dressed in the 1880s? Now’s your chance!

The Roundhay Garden Scene, a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it’s been upscaled to 60 frames per second.

Upscaled with an ensemble of neural networks Louis Le Prince’s footage, Roundhay Garden Scene, shot in October 1888. And for the first time, it’s been upscaled to 60 frames per second. I find it interesting that the “video” was not recorded on film. Instead, each image was recorded on a glass plate in much the same manner as still photographs of that era.

