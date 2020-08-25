New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 August 202

· August 25, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Make more family discoveries this week at FamilySearch by searching new records from France, Haute-Vienne Census,1836Paraguay Catholic Church Records, 1754–2015, and California, San Francisco Chinese Passenger Lists 1882–1947.  Find more records from BrazilCanadaEnglandFinlandNorwayNova ScotiaPeru, SAfricaZambia, and the United States: (AlabamaArizonaCaliforniaHawaiiIowaKansasMississippiNew YorkNorth CarolinaPennsylvaniaTexasUtah, and Virginia.)

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 679 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 3,590 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 6,887 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 9,141 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 12,894 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 12,512 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 1,118 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 2,490 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Manchester, Miscellaneous Records, 1700-1916 690 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 89,997 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 688 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Finland Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915 36,183 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1836 228,807 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 551 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 3,439 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 79 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Norway Norway, Oslo, Census, 1832-1954 34,554 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004 249 0 New indexed records collection
Paraguay Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015 181,091 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 60,122 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 3,938 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,997 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 17,157 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 11,730 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 12,899 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 2,195 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 41,777 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 4,491 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom England, Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1538-1983 36,480 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s 1,620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 1,256 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 24,890 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 1,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Francisco Chinese passenger lists, 1882-1947 62,291 0 New indexed records collection
United States Connecticut Naturalization Records, 1795-1942 816 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 21,561 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, County Marriages, 1864-1950 251 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988 3,919 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988 7,883 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Slave Manifests of Coastwise Vessels, 1807-1860 369 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 35,145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 33,045 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 45,987 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 57,274 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 5,713 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Confederate Army and Commanding Officer Card Index, ca.1861-ca.1865 2,820 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 653 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 6,744 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991 426 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Military Servicemen in World War I Records, 1919 32 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 58,243 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951 1,012 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 13,296 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912 369 0 New indexed records collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 2,670 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 622 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 4,753 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: