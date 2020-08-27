AGRA Announces: Family History Question Time Podcast Project

The following announcement was written by the Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives:

The Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives, the association representing professional genealogists in England and Wales, has announced their latest development a series of podcasts to be streamed via the www.agra.org.uk website – Ask AGRA – Family History Question Time.

This initiative has been developed in response to the COVID pandemic. Many consumers took the opportunity to begin researching their family history during the lockdown, but the closure of archives and cancellation of family history fairs and events has presented challenges which normally our members would help to resolve. Now, the free AGRA podcasts will be available to all, the first series of six to be made available monthly from 1st September 2020. AGRA members will form panels of experts in discussions led by Moderators such as Sarah Williams of Who Do You Think You Are? and Helen Tovey of Family Tree magazine. Some well-known authors and experts in their field will be adding their voices to the discussions including Gill Blanchard, Dr. Geoff Swinfield, Les Mitchinson and Simon Fowler, to name but a few.

The six themes will be as follows, broadcast on the 1st of each month:

House Histories – September Ancestral research – getting started including understanding BMD and Census records – October Research before 1837 – November Military research including British service in India – December DNA testing and use in conjunction with genealogical research – January 2021 Using land records such as maps and tithe maps to further research – February 2021

Sharon Grant, Chair of AGRA commented “AGRA is excited to announce this new initiative which demonstrates our commitment to finding new ways of working in these times of crisis. Our members have always been available at the various family history events to give advice to members of the public. We miss that, and we know you do too. This is an opportunity for you to access the extensive expertise and knowledge of our members from the safety of your own home. Get your questions in now!”. The first in the series will go live on September 1st 2020 at https://www.agra.org.uk/podcasts. Members of the public are invited to submit general questions about the subjects to ask the panel on the above themes at Askagra@agra.org.uk.