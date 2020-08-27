Isle of Man Online Newspaper Archive to Remain Free Permanently

Thousands of newspapers documenting more than 150 years on the Isle of Man will remain available online for free permanently.

A subscription service to view the more than 400,000 pages of newsprint items, which date from 1792 to 1960, was temporarily suspended by Manx National Heritage (MNH) during the Covid-19 lockdown in April. More than 30,000 pages were viewed that month. Gaynor Haxby of MNH, said the digital collection had been “exceptionally popular” with people from “across the world”, including America, South Africa and Australia.

Gaynor Haxby also stated, “Our ambition over the next few years is to add all of the Isle of Man newspapers for the years 1961 to 2020, which we believe will significantly increase the popularity of the site.”

You can read more in the BBC News website at: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-isle-of-man-53854114.