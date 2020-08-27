Isle of Man Online Newspaper Archive to Remain Free Permanently

· August 27, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

Thousands of newspapers documenting more than 150 years on the Isle of Man will remain available online for free permanently.

A subscription service to view the more than 400,000 pages of newsprint items, which date from 1792 to 1960, was temporarily suspended by Manx National Heritage (MNH) during the Covid-19 lockdown in April. More than 30,000 pages were viewed that month. Gaynor Haxby of MNH, said the digital collection had been “exceptionally popular” with people from “across the world”, including America, South Africa and Australia.

Gaynor Haxby also stated, “Our ambition over the next few years is to add all of the Isle of Man newspapers for the years 1961 to 2020, which we believe will significantly increase the popularity of the site.”

You can read more in the BBC News website at: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-isle-of-man-53854114.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: