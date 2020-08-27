Week-long Virtual French Genealogical Fair—FREE

August 27, 2020

The Fédération Française de Généalogie will host a FREE, week-long event (26 September – 3 October) to be held virtually, 24/7. Visit stalls, chat with professional and amateur genealogists, collect information, watch videos, attend presentations (live or download later), and more. The entire conference will be interactive.

Best of all, you don’t need to travel to France and you don’t have to get up at 3:00 am to take advantage of this conference!

Be aware that the entire conference will be held in French so you need to be somewhat familiar with the language in order to understand everything. To preview what to expect, go to http://genefede.eu/uploads/Gene%20Event%202020/Presentation_salon_virtuel_GeneaEvent2020.pdf

You can also obtain more information (in French) at the FFG site: http://genefede.eu/manifestations.html.

