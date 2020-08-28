FamilySearch and Ontario Ancestors Announce Book Scanning Project

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch Canada Digital Book Initiative
Ontario Ancestors and FamilySearch International announced their new book scanning partnership. Under the agreement, FamilySearch will provide specialized book scanning services and support volunteers in exchange for access to Ontario Ancestors’ extensive library of historical and genealogical books. Digitized documents will be publicly available on both websites. Digitization is scheduled to begin by the end of 2020, depending on pandemic restrictions.
This agreement is a first for a genealogical society in Canada. Steve Fulton, UE, and president of Ontario Ancestors, said, “This agreement has no direct cost to us, but the benefits to the society are immeasurable.” Fulton added that the agreement is a direct result of many conversations Ontario Ancestors has had with a number of partners, and [it] is a key to delivering on the society’s goal of building up its digital presence by utilizing strong partnerships.
Dennis Meldrum, FamilySearch manager of book scanning partnerships, says Ontario Ancestors has one of the largest collections of family history and genealogy books in Canada. “It will be a privilege to work with Ontario Ancestors to digitize and share their impressive collection of books not under copyright,” said Meldrum.
This is the second time the two organizations have partnered on records preservation and access. The first digitization project was the Vernon Directories that began in 2019 (Search the Ontario Vernon Directories).
About Ontario Ancestors
Ontario Ancestors (also known as the Ontario Genealogical Society), an Ontario not-for-profit corporation and a registered Canadian charity (Reg. # 119248680 RR0001), was founded in 1961 with the vision of being recognized as the authority and leader in all aspects of Ontario-related family history research, preservation, and communication. The mission of the society is to encourage, bring together, and assist those interested in the pursuit of family history and to preserve Ontario’s genealogical heritage. Ontario Ancestors has 30 geographically based branches throughout Ontario together with special interest groups (British Home Children, Scottish, Ireland, East European and Irish-Palatine).
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments