Findmypast Friday: Welsh Wonders Await in Over 900,000 New Additions

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Delve deeper into your Welsh heritage this weekend with a host of brand new records, along with major enhancements to existing collections.

Wales Probate Records 1544-1858

Findmypast has transformed this important collection to make it fully searchable for the first time. Until today, these Welsh probate records were only available to browse. Researchers can now search more than 300 years of will abstracts, inventories and other probate records by name, year, location and role as well as the names of other family members. Containing over 700,000 records, this resource really is a must-search for anyone with Welsh roots.

Probate is the legal right to deal with a deceased person’s estates; such as property, money and possessions. The index will explain what type of record is available. You will find ‘will’ if the individual created a will with his or her wishes for the estate. If a will was not created, you will find ‘administration’. A probate record was not created for every person who died, those with smaller estates often didn’t make one – the property was often divided up by agreement of the family. Married women were unable to retain ownership and control their property until 1882. They could only create a will with their husband’s permission.

Caernarvonshire Parish Registers

Do you have family from North Wales? Thousands of new baptisms, marriages and burials from Llanbeblig parish have been added to this collection. You can now explore each record set separately to uncover the details behind the most important moments in your ancestors’ lives. This includes;

Findmypast is the only site where you can explore original parish records covering every county in Wales.

Denbighshire Burials

Over 37,000 additional records from Wrexham Cemetery have been added to the collection.

As well as transcripts capturing the most important details, many of the records feature digitised copies of the original burial registers. Always check the original record where available as it often contains additional information that is not included in the transcript.

Montgomeryshire Monumental Inscriptions

Discover what was inscribed on your ancestor’s memorial with over 17,000 new entries. Each record includes an image of the monumental inscription and a transcript recording the crucial details. Some even include detailed local histories and Welsh language translations.

Monumental inscriptions can reveal surprising amounts of detail relating to your ancestor’s life, family and death such as the names of their spouse, parents or children, their occupation and even details of their death.

Newspapers

This week’s releases include what could be Wales’ oldest paper, dating back to 1810. Brand new to the site include:

Star of Gwent from 1853-1866 and 1901-1903 Waterford News Letter from 1838-1848 and 1870-1878 Pontypridd Observer from 1897-1950 Carmarthen Journal from 1821-1822, 1832, 1835, 1842-1843, 1846, 1852-1853, 1856-1858, 1860-1868, 1871, 1876, 1879-1880, 1889, 1892-1893, 1895-1896, 1906 and 1911 Manchester Daily Examiner & Times from 1856-1857, 1875-1877, 1889 and 1894 Port Talbot Guardian from 1927-1937 Radnor Express from 1898-1910 Strabane Weekly News from 1912 Manchester Guardian from 1821-1828 Gloucester Mercury from 1871, 1873 and 1881-1884



Plus, we’ve added additional pages to these newspapers: