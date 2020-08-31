How to Store Print Photographs So They Last for Generations

August 31, 2020

I suspect a lot of genealogists will be interested in this article: How to Store Print Photographs So They Last for Generations by Signe Brewster in the Wirecutter website at: https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/blog/store-print-photographs/.
“Every few years during my childhood, my family and I would purge as much as possible from our overstuffed garage. But we could never bring ourselves to touch the big blue bin overflowing with stacks of photographs, its contents spanning several lifetimes’ worth of birthdays, vacations, and friendships.

“Lately, whenever my mom brings up organizing the big blue bin, I suggest something drastic:”
Don’t forget to save digital copies as well!

