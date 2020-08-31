How to Store Print Photographs So They Last for Generations
Dick Eastman · August 31, 2020 · Photography · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 24 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 50 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer, by wiring the circuit boards by hand, in 1980.
This newsletter is sponsored by MyHeritage.
Dick Eastman is adamant that he will never write content influenced by or paid for by an advertiser. All opinions expressed here are those of Dick Eastman and him alone, unless clearly stated otherwise.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
More news, no ads! Click here to read the Plus Edition newsletter. (User name and password required.)
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!
Click here to view a list of all recent Plus Edition articles!
Click here to renew an existing Plus Edition subscription.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition at: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
You may renew an existing Plus Edition subscription at: https://https://eognplus.com/amember/member.
Steal these articles!
Would you like to republish an article or a few articles from this newsletter in another newsletter or web site? You probably can do that legally, even without asking permission. However, do me a favor: before republishing anything, please first read the details at COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for the details.
Good luck with your own newsletter or web site!
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
-
Click here to view the full list of Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to the current pandemic
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook and Twitter.
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- How to Store Print Photographs So They Last for Generations
- A Tombstone with a Video Screen
- FamilySearch and Ontario Ancestors Announce Book Scanning Project
- Findmypast Friday: Welsh Wonders Await in Over 900,000 New Additions
- Eli Rabinowitz elected to International Jewish Genealogy Board
- Week-long Virtual French Genealogical Fair—FREE
- AGRA Announces: Family History Question Time Podcast Project
- Isle of Man Online Newspaper Archive to Remain Free Permanently
- Online Slave Registers from Curaçao Allow Descendants to Find Ancestors
- Tens of Thousands of Australian Prison Portraits Captured Online from 15 Jails Over 50 Years
- Brooklyn’s Old Tax Photos are Now Available on the ‘1940s Street View’ Website
- Ancestry® Completes the Arolsen Archives Collection with 19 Million Holocaust Records
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 August 2020
- A New, Free Online Resource of 360 Million United States Court Records
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Someone Upscaled And Colorized The Oldest Recorded Video In History
- (+) Who “Owns” Data?
- Family Tree Webinars Call for Papers
- Pat Rand 2020 Hartzog Award Winner
- FINDMYPAST FRIDAY: New and Exclusive Scottish Records and Photos
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- A Tombstone with a Video Screen
- The Best Free Family Tree Templates for Microsoft Word and Excel
- How Many Ancestors Do You Have?
- Kamala Harris Family Tree
- FamilySearch and Ontario Ancestors Announce Book Scanning Project
- A New, Free Online Resource of 360 Million United States Court Records
- Tens of Thousands of Australian Prison Portraits Captured Online from 15 Jails Over 50 Years
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 August 2020
- Should You Remove Your Data Now From Ancestry.com?
- Week-long Virtual French Genealogical Fair—FREE
Categories
- Announcements (200)
- Books (230)
- Business News (198)
- CD-ROM (5)
- Cloud Services (72)
- Conferences (466)
- Current Affairs (473)
- DNA (396)
- Education (124)
- Film/Photos (6)
- Food and Drink (12)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (2)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (197)
- Hardware (117)
- Help Wanted (26)
- Heraldry (6)
- History (443)
- Humor (24)
- Legal Affairs (281)
- Music (9)
- Off Topic (100)
- Online Sites (1,477)
- Opinion (9)
- People (262)
- Photography (120)
- Plus Edition Article (27)
- Podcast (8)
- Preservation (219)
- Privacy (5)
- Scams (18)
- Societies (339)
- Software (343)
- Sponsor (16)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (120)
- Travel (73)
- Uncategorized (86)
- Video & Television (182)
- Web/Tech (17)
- Webinars & Podcasts (24)
- Weblogs (3)
Blog Stats
- 13,502,484 hits
Recent Comments