Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

EOGNPLUS.com Website is Offline and Here is the Plan
(+) What is a Genogram and Why Should I Create One?
Brooklyn’s Old Tax Photos are Now Available on the ‘1940s Street View’ Website
Ancestry® Completes the Arolsen Archives Collection with 19 Million Holocaust Records
FamilySearch and Ontario Ancestors Announce Book Scanning Project
Isle of Man Online Newspaper Archive to Remain Free Permanently
Online Slave Registers from Curaçao Allow Descendants to Find Ancestors
Tens of Thousands of Australian Prison Portraits Captured Online from 15 Jails Over 50 Years
Week-long Virtual French Genealogical Fair—FREE
A New, Free Online Resource of 360 Million United States Court Records
Eli Rabinowitz elected to International Jewish Genealogy Board
AGRA Announces: Family History Question Time Podcast Project
Findmypast Friday: Welsh Wonders Await in Over 900,000 New Additions
New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 August 2020
A Tombstone with a Video Screen
