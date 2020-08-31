Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

EOGNPLUS.com Website is Offline and Here is the Plan

(+) What is a Genogram and Why Should I Create One?

Brooklyn’s Old Tax Photos are Now Available on the ‘1940s Street View’ Website

Ancestry® Completes the Arolsen Archives Collection with 19 Million Holocaust Records

FamilySearch and Ontario Ancestors Announce Book Scanning Project

Isle of Man Online Newspaper Archive to Remain Free Permanently

Online Slave Registers from Curaçao Allow Descendants to Find Ancestors

Tens of Thousands of Australian Prison Portraits Captured Online from 15 Jails Over 50 Years

Week-long Virtual French Genealogical Fair—FREE

A New, Free Online Resource of 360 Million United States Court Records

Eli Rabinowitz elected to International Jewish Genealogy Board

AGRA Announces: Family History Question Time Podcast Project

Findmypast Friday: Welsh Wonders Await in Over 900,000 New Additions

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 August 2020

A Tombstone with a Video Screen

