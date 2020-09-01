Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Unsung Heroes Society Scanning Equipment Grant Winner at Federation of Genealogical Societies 2020 Conference

The Genealogy Guys Podcast, co-hosted by George G. Morgan and Drew Smith, producers of the oldest continually produced genealogy podcast, and Vivid-Pix, makers of RESTORE photo and document restoration software, are pleased to recognize the first winner in the Unsung Heroes Grant at the Federation of Genealogical Societies Conference being held online.

The Unsung Heroes Grant enables a genealogical society, historical society, or museum to make images available to the genealogy community. The award includes a high-quality scanner, software to save and back up images, and two copies of Vivid-Pix RESTORE software. The package is valued at $500.

The winner selected for the Unsung Heroes Grant for August 2021 is the Morgan County History Partnership (MCHP).

The Morgan County Public Library family files and business archives are in the Martinsville, Indiana, county courthouse. So, too, are the Morgan County newspapers, private collections of citizens of Morgan County, Indiana, and a vast collection of photographs and data that are available only to patrons who visit the county. The Morgan County History Partnership and Museum Committee is dedicated to enhancing the culture of their county by exploring who they were, who they are, and who they will be by preserving the History of the Morgan County from 1822. Highest priority will be given to pre-1923 material. Photos will be identified by date and description and/or name, and newspapers will be identified by edition and date. Everything will be indexed to provide seamless searches. Copyright laws will be adhered to and written permission will be received for digitization of any material requiring such permission.

The digitized documents/photos will be shared on the Morgan County History Partnership website, with the Indiana Historical Society, in the Morgan County History Museum, and accessible via the county library website. Morgan County was the home of numerous sanitariums, basketball icon John R. Wooden, small villages, Indiana State flag designer Paul Hadley, musician Bobby Helms, Congressman William G. Bray, is the goldfish capital of the world, Old Hickory Furniture manufacturer, and contains numerous other celebrities and noted businesses which they are eager to digitize and share.

For the beginning project, set to be available in 2022, photographs and documented histories of families, businesses, homes, Family Bibles, and events of Morgan County, Indiana will be digitized to celebrate the bicentennial of the county in 2022. Collaboration and sharing of private family albums and histories will be encouraged following the celebration to provide thousands more documents.

Genealogical research of the residents and history of Morgan County, Indiana, will be enhanced and shareable worldwide. Currently the following Morgan County, Indiana, digitized records are available at the Indiana State Library (42), Indiana Genealogical Society (56), Indiana Historical Society (less than 200). The digitization of materials on the MCHP and Genealogical Society websites include high school yearbooks, a few church biographies, and school graduation brochures. Digitizing, identifying, and categorizing materials will enable researchers to quickly find information pertinent to their research. The ability to restore photos and documents will improve the ability to transcribe and identify photos and documents that are faded. Having an accessible digital database that is indexed will provide their group with the ability to quickly assist researchers. This is a prestigious and appreciated beginning to our bicentennial work.

The Genealogy Guys Podcast and Vivid-Pix salute the Morgan County History Partnership and its volunteers whose efforts make invaluable genealogical and historical information available to researchers around the globe. “We Sing Your Praises!”