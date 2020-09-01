Introducing RootsTech Connect: A Free Online Conference Experience

· September 1, 2020 · Conferences, Conferences, Virtual Events ·

In short, this will be a modified version of the popular RootsTech conferences of the past few years. Now called RootsTech Connect, the ONLINE conference will be  held on  25-27 February 2021.
Quoting the announcement:
For the first time ever, the world’s largest family celebration event will be entirely virtual and completely free. Get ready to celebrate shared connections with people from around the world. Connect with friends, your family, your past, and your heritage and homelands—all from the comfort of your home and in your browser.
To register and read more about it go to:  https://www.rootstech.org/?lang=eng.

