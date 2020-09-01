SCGS Genealogy Conference Call for Presentations

The following announcement was written by the Southern California Genealogical Society (SCGS):

CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS

The 8th SCGS Genetic Genealogy Conference

The Genes in Your Family

Friday and Saturday, June 4 & 5, 2021

The 51st Southern California Genealogical Jamboree

The Stars in Your Family

Friday and Saturday, June 11& 2, 2021

2021 Jamboree Extension Series Webinars

January through December 2021

The Southern California Genealogical Society (SCGS) announces its Call for Presentations for its 2021 VIRTUAL conferences and events. This Call pertains to the Genetic Genealogy and Genealogy Jamboree conferences, and the Webinar Series Programs. Presentations will only be accepted through the online portal September 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020.

Submissions of Presentations: Speakers interested in presenting lectures or webinars for 2021 must submit their proposals through the Jamboree Speaker Portal at http://genealogyjamboree.com/ . Only those presentations submitted through the portal will be considered. The submission process ensures that correct speaker information is used in communication, advertising, and conference materials.

SCGS Jamboree draws attendees of all experience levels from first timers to conference veterans. The Jamboree Extension Series attracts an international audience comprised of all skill levels. We encourage the submissions of all levels of lectures; all topics will be considered. New presentations are encouraged. Presentations may include the following topics:

· African Diaspora

· Asia

· Australia, New Zealand and Oceania

· British Isles & Ireland

· Canada

· DNA

· Eastern Europe

· French Diaspora

· General Genealogy Techniques

· Latinx

· Military

· Native & First Peoples

· Spanish Diaspora

· Western America

· Western Europe

· Other

Number of Presentations: Speakers may submit up to 6 presentations. The SCGS Jamboree Committee, at its sole discretion, may select none, some, or all of the presentations submitted by any speaker.

Session Length: Jamboree and Genetic Genealogy pre-recorded presentations are 50 minutes long. Jamboree Extension Series Webinars are to be 60 minutes with an additional 30 minutes for questions.

Statement of Nondiscrimination: The Southern California Genealogical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. SCGS is committed to providing an environment that is free from discrimination in employment and opportunity because of race, color, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or age. Genealogy Jamboree conference, Genetic Genealogy conference and the Webinar Speakers are selected based on experience, technical knowledge, speaking ability, diversity of topics and relevance.

Questions: Any inquiries may be emailed to SCGSJamboree@gmail.com with the subject line: Call for Presentations [your last name].

We look forward to the possibility of including you in the 2021 Southern California Genealogical Society event schedules, and thank you for your continued support of SCGS and these great learning opportunities.

Alice Fairhurst, Diane Adamson,

SCGS Jamboree Co-Chair SCGS Jamboree Co-Chair

Southern California Genealogical Society

417 Irving Drive

Burbank, CA 91504-2408

SCGSJamboree@gmail.com