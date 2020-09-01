The Digital Library of Georgia to Add More Historic Newspapers

September 1, 2020

If you are researching ancestors in Georgia, you will want to keep checking the Digital Library of Georgia website. Over the next year, the Digital Library of Georgia will be adding a variety of new newspaper titles to the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) website  at https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu/. A list of newspapers titles currently slated to be added to GHN in Fall 2020/Winter 2021 may be found at: https://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=7598.

