If you are researching ancestors in Georgia, you will want to keep checking the Digital Library of Georgia website. Over the next year, the Digital Library of Georgia will be adding a variety of new newspaper titles to the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) website at https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu/. A list of newspapers titles currently slated to be added to GHN in Fall 2020/Winter 2021 may be found at: https://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=7598.
The Digital Library of Georgia to Add More Historic Newspapers
Dick Eastman · September 1, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments
