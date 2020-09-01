The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is Changing its Name to Holocaust Museum Los Angeles

· September 1, 2020 · Announcements ·

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is changing its name and logo. The new Holocaust Museum Los Angeles announced on Friday it aims to prioritize history and education centered on fighting hatred and intolerance toward all communities.

“We’re a Holocaust museum and this puts the Holocaust name first,” museum Chief Executive Beth Kean said.

The name change may seem subtle, but it has big ideas behind it, both ideological and practical.

You can read more in an article by Deborah Vankin in the Los Angeles Times web site at: https://lat.ms/3bilen4. The museum’s website may be found at https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org.

