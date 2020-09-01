Wanted: A New Home for Photo of a Civil War Soldier

September 1, 2020

A California resident is trying to find a new home for a historical photo with Southern Indiana connections. Dan Fahey, who lives in Berkeley, Calif., is the owner of an antique photograph of William P. Davis, a Southern Indiana resident who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. After conducting some research, Fahey discovered that the soldier was born in New Albany in 1834, and he served as an officer in the 23rd Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

Fahey has no idea how the photograph ended up in California, but he hopes to connect with descendants of the soldier or a local historical organization so the photo can return to Southern Indiana.
You can read more in an article by Brooke McAfee in the Anderson, Indiana Herald Bulletin at https://bit.ly/32J7cXD.

