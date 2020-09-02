The following announcement was written by the organizers of the Really Useful Family History Show:

FHF Really Useful Family History Show – Bookings Now Open

The Family History Federation’s FHF Really Useful Family History Show will take place online on Saturday 14th November from 10am.

This major virtual show was attracting much interest from prospective exhibitors and attendees even before the final arrangements were announced.

The Show will feature all family history societies and organisations which operate online shopping via the Parish Chest website (www.parishchest.com) and also will provide each one with opportunity for a “live exhibition booth” at the Show where visitors can call in with questions or simply for a chat.

The show will broadcast parallel streams of presentations featuring over twenty speakers, some will be followed with live question and answer sessions. Talks will be within the general themes of Getting Started offering help and encouragement to those embarking on their family history journey; Using FamilySearch a huge and extensive website; Building Your Family History with wide ranging ideas for making progress; Exploring Your Ancestors’ Lives looking at aspects of life and occupations of the past. Details of presenters and topics will be announced periodically on the show website, and also through the Federation’s Facebook and Twitter media plus periodic press releases.

With such a raft of interesting presentations, those who book for the show can browse all the stalls, chat to family history society representatives and vendors knowing that they will not miss a particular talk as they will be able catch up with presentations for a limited period after the Show closes.

The show website is live and now open for bookings – all UK residents who book before end of October will receive a real “goody bag” by post!

Too good to miss? Definitely!

Early bird booking just £5 per person only at

www.fhf-reallyuseful.com