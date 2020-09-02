Genealogists tend to collect a lot of paper, including photocopies of all sorts as well as hand-written notes, print-outs of email messages, and much more. Of course, this creates problems: how to organize and maintain that pile of paper?

I recommend going paperless. That is, digitizing and then securely saving the digital images of that paper. Using today’s computer tools, organizing images of paper documents is much easier than organizing the original papers. Saving everything as digital images offers more security, saves space, is better for the environment, and reduces costs when compared to storing paper.

I went paperless several years ago and hope to never go back to filing cabinets, 3-ring binders, and constantly-lost documents. For a list of my past articles about going paperless, start at: https://bit.ly/2Gnn6Q4.

I have written before about using my favorite scanner that stores the images directly in any of a number of cloud-based storage services. However, it is a rather large and heavy scanner that requires power from a wall outlet. Now Ben Keough has written a review in the Wirecutter web site called The Best Portable Document Scanner that should interest anyone contemplating the purchase of a PORTABLE scanner.

NOTE: Wirecutter.com (a division of the New York Times) is one of the few web sites I trust to publish accurate and impartial reviews of all sorts of products. The articles on Wirecutter.com are not influenced by paid advertisements.

Ben Keough writes:

“We’ve spent more than 130 hours researching and testing portable document scanners since 2013, and after our latest round of testing we’re convinced that the Brother ADS-1250W provides the best balance of usability, performance, and portability you can find. It accurately recognizes text, produces good-looking results, works wirelessly with computers and mobile devices alike, and scans quickly.”

The same article has links to non-portable scanner reviews as well.

NOTE: While it is lightweight and is called a “portable” scanner, the ADS-1250W does not operate from batteries. It requires 110 or 220 volt power from a wall outlet. You can carry it most anywhere but you will still need to find a wall outlet to power it.

I am not going to purchase a new portable scanner as I already own two of them and they work well. I don’t see any need to replace them. However, if I was in the market for a new portable scanner, I would read Ben Keough’s article and carefully consider his findings.

You can find The Best Portable Document Scanner at: https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/reviews/best-portable-document-scanner.