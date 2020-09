Let’s start a collection of humorous obituaries. here is an excerpt from a recent obituary for Holly McCray Blair:

“She is survived by four spoiled cats ,two stinky dogs, three bad birds, a turtle and an utterly useless frog named Fred as well as three children and a husband of little to no importance.”

There’s more at: https://www.woodriverchapel.com/book-of-memories/4304349/Blair-Holly/index.php.

My thanks to the anonymous newsletter reader who told me about this obituary.