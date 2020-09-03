New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 31 August 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 400K German Catholic Church Records 1704–1957, and 500K Oregon Passenger and Crew Lists 1888–1956. Collections were expanded for Brazil, Canada, England, Peru, S. Africa, Wales and the United States (military service records for Union soldiers and more for Arizona, California. Hawaii, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|328
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|5,108
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|5,917
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|11,564
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|13,151
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|216
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|3,250
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|4,241
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|81,815
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963
|26
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|419
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957
|390,755
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|400
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|3,587
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|86
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004
|984
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952
|49,003
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|64,967
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|15,580
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|7,693
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|55
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|25,008
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|11,521
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|11,930
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|2,940
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|17,359
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|6,257
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|15,064
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|33,491
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|1,170
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|23,366
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988
|567
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988
|21,809
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|53,503
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Hampshire, County Naturalization Records, 1771-2001
|2,988
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, County Naturalization Records, 1749-1986
|89,193
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|45,225
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Davidson County Vital Records, 1867-2006
|70
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals, 1910-1952
|13,606
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon Passenger and Crew Lists, 1888-1956
|512,300
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oregon, Lincoln County Voter Registration Index Cards, 1913-1942
|23,193
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|70,584
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|1,392
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948
|1,055
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|47
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991
|83
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, California, List of United States Citizens Arriving at San Francisco, 1930-1949
|65
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Compiled Military Service Records Of Volunteer Union Soldiers Who Served With The U.S. Colored Troops, 1861-1866
|81,130
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Iowa Naturalization Records, 1859-1990
|142
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Missouri, Recruitment Lists of Volunteers for the United States Colored Troops, 1863-1865
|51
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951
|504
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|13,171
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912
|6,547
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|6,225
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, County Naturalization Records, 1807-1992
|207,233
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Wales
|Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900
|33,103
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|5,143
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
