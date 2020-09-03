New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 31 August 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 400K German Catholic Church Records 1704–1957, and 500K Oregon Passenger and Crew Lists 1888–1956. Collections were expanded for Brazil, Canada, England, Peru, S. AfricaWales and the United States (military service records for Union soldiers and more for Arizona, California. Hawaii, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 328 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 5,108 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 5,917 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 11,564 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 13,151 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 216 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 3,250 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 4,241 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 81,815 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963 26 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 419 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957 390,755 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 400 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 3,587 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 86 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004 984 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952 49,003 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 64,967 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 15,580 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 7,693 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 55 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 25,008 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 11,521 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 11,930 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 2,940 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 17,359 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 6,257 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 15,064 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 33,491 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 1,170 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 23,366 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988 567 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988 21,809 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 53,503 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Hampshire, County Naturalization Records, 1771-2001 2,988 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, County Naturalization Records, 1749-1986 89,193 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 45,225 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Davidson County Vital Records, 1867-2006 70 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals, 1910-1952 13,606 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Passenger and Crew Lists, 1888-1956 512,300 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oregon, Lincoln County Voter Registration Index Cards, 1913-1942 23,193 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 70,584 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 1,392 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 1,055 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 47 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991 83 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, California, List of United States Citizens Arriving at San Francisco, 1930-1949 65 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Compiled Military Service Records Of Volunteer Union Soldiers Who Served With The U.S. Colored Troops, 1861-1866 81,130 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Iowa Naturalization Records, 1859-1990 142 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Missouri, Recruitment Lists of Volunteers for the United States Colored Troops, 1863-1865 51 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951 504 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 13,171 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912 6,547 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 6,225 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, County Naturalization Records, 1807-1992 207,233 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Wales Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900 33,103 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 5,143 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

