New Online Resources Help Australian Indigenous People Trace Ancestors
From an article by Rachael Knowles in the National Indigenous Times (NIT) web site:
“In honour of Family History Month, the Royal Australian Historical Society (RAHS) announced the launch of Finding Your Ancestors.
“A series of introductory videos and virtual seminars, Finding Your Ancestors was created in collaboration with members of the NSW Aboriginal community and historians, Paul Irish and Michael Bennett. The resources aim to assist Aboriginal people in New South Wales with tracing their bloodlines to learn about their family and ancestors.
“The resources were developed to address the concern that whilst there is a wealth of online information for non-Indigenous people to track their family history, there is little support and guidance for Aboriginal people.”
You can read the full article at: https://nit.com.au/new-online-resources-help-indigenous-people-trace-ancestors/.
