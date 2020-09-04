15 Million New Travel & Migration Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

United States, Passenger and Crew Lists

Over 15 million new records have been added to this colossal collection. Covering California, New York and Texas.

The new additions consist of five individual collections from the National Archives and Records Administration that are now available to search within Findmypast’s United States, Passenger and Crew Lists. This includes;

Alien Arrivals at Eagle Pass, Texas, 1905-1953 Texas, Alien Arrivals by Airplane, 1944-1952 California, San Diego Passenger Lists, 1904-1952 California, San Diego Airplane Arrivals, 1929-1954 New York City, Book Indexes to Passenger Lists, 1906-1942



This entire collection now stands at 118 million records and is essential for uncovering details of your ancestor’s voyage to the United States. To see exactly what’s available and the timeframes covered, check the list of sources.

Passenger lists are just one of many records that detail your family’s journey overseas. Each record includes both an image of the handwritten original document as well as a transcript capturing the essential details. This includes the passengers name, gender, birth year, birth place, nationality, ethnicity, literacy, arrival year, arrival location, ship name and more.

These records can include errors or mistakes in spellings, occupations, and ages. Birth years were calculated from an individual’s stated age and the year of immigration.

To learn more about those listed, explore Findmypast’s newspapers, censuses and vital records.

Naturalization records are another useful source, as many immigrants strove to become American citizens, filing papers for their naturalization after their arrival.

Some families did not always arrive in a single group. In some cases, the head of a family would travel ahead to prepare the way for his wife and children. While some families continued their journey into America and headed for areas where distant relatives or those from their former homeland had previously settled, many other families stayed in the first city they arrived.

Newspapers

Six new papers from England, Ireland and Belize have joined the site. Plus, nine existing titles have grown with additional pages. Brand new to the collection are:

Clare Advertiser and Kilrush Gazette covering 1869-1876 and 1878-1887 Dundalk Herald covering 1868-1881, 1883-1886 and 1888-1896 Uttoxeter Advertiser and Ashbourne Times covering 1896-1909 and 1911 Colonial Guardian (Belize) covering 1882-1897 Bradford Review covering 1858-1870 Stratford Times and South Essex Gazette covering 1876-1882



While new pages have been added to: