Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

September 7, 2020

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Your Next Scanner will be Free or Very Low Cost
The Best (?) Portable Document Scanner
Another Method of Finding Cemetery Locations
How to Store Print Photographs So They Last for Generations
Who Was Colonel Griffith J. Griffith?
Judge Orders U.S. Government to Complete the 2020 Census
Wanted: A New Home for Photo of a Civil War Soldier
Ontario Land Registry Offices are Moving io All Online Access to Land Records
Connecticut State Library Announces Historic Newspaper Titles to be Digitized
The Digital Library of Georgia to Add More Historic Newspapers
Introducing RootsTech Connect: A Free Online Conference Experience
FHF – Really Useful Family History Show

SCGS Genealogy Conference Call for Presentations
Introducing the Archival Researchers Association
The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is Changing its Name to Holocaust Museum Los Angeles
Saab Center Grant Will Help Shine Light on Portuguese-American Experience
New Online Resources Help Australian Indigenous People Trace Ancestors
The Humorous Obituary of Holly McCray Blair
Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Unsung Heroes Awards at Federation of Genealogical Societies 2020 Conference
Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Unsung Heroes Society Scanning Equipment Grant Winner at Federation of Genealogical Societies 2020 Conference
15 Million New Travel & Migration Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
TheGenealogist Doubles the Number of Tithe Maps on Map Explorer™
New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 31 August 2020
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

