(+) Your Next Scanner will be Free or Very Low Cost

The following is a Plus Edition article written by and copyright by Dick Eastman.

Scanners are some of the best computer accessories a genealogist can buy. Not only can a scanner digitize old family photographs, it is also an excellent tool for making digital copies of old documents or even of today’s handwritten notes made during a trip to the library or courthouse.

Once digitized, these images can be used in word processing documents, genealogy programs, or even printed and hung on the wall in a picture frame.

I also scan almost all other paper documents in my life: insurance policies, auto registrations, eyeglass prescriptions, the users manual for the dishwasher, receipts I wish to save for income tax purposes, notes, invoices, whiteboard discussions, business cards, certificates, and much more. I then save those digitized documents in a private account “in the cloud” where they are safe and easily accessed at any time and from anywhere by using a desktop, laptop, or handheld computing device.

I purchased my first scanner in the 1990s. It weighed thirty pounds or so] and took a lot of space on my desk. It also came with its own interface card. I had to open the computer case, plug in the new interface card into the computer, close the case, boot Windows, load the new drivers from a floppy disk, and then the scanner became operational. With the requirement for its own plug-in interface, the scanner obviously could not be installed in a laptop computer. Given the size and weight of the scanner, that wasn’t much of a restriction. I had no plans to carry a thirty pound scanner with me to the archives!

I was delighted with the images my first scanner produced, although I will say they look rather pitiful when compared to images created with today’s scanners. Scanning technology has improved a lot in the past thirty years!

I paid several hundred dollars for that scanner. When I later upgraded a few months later to a newer version of Windows, the scanner stopped working. The manufacturer never released new Windows drivers for the scanner.

My multi-hundred dollar scanner became useful only for use as a boat anchor.

In the years since I purchased the boat anchor, I have upgraded to newer and better scanners a number of times. I now have a lightweight desktop scanner that produces razor sharp images with faithful reproduction of colors. It weighs less than four pounds, plugs into a USB port on any laptop or desktop computer, and works with all versions of Windows and Macintosh operating systems. I can take the scanner to an archive, along with my two-and-a-half-pound laptop. Both fit easily into a small

backpack. Sadly, that scanner is also now obsolete.

Scanning technology is not the only thing to improve greatly in the past twenty years or so.

The remainder of this article is only available to Plus Edition subscribers or to anyone who wishes to pay for this one article.

1. If you have a Plus Edition user ID and password, you can read the article by clicking on the link in the email message sent to all Plus Edition subscribers this week. Look in your email in-box. This article will remain online for several weeks.

2. Want to become a Plus Edition subscriber? Go to https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition/.

3. Non-subscribers may purchase this one article, without subscribing, for $2.00 US. You may purchase the article by clicking here. Payment can be made with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card, or with PayPal’s safe and secure payment system. You can then either read the article on-screen or else download it to your computer and save it.