New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 7 September 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week FamilySearch added over 1M new Catholic Church records from Morelos, Mexico (1598–1994), and more for Brazil. Canada, Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Micronesia, Peru, Puerto Rico, S. Africa and Spain.
Over 500K records were added to United States collections for Arizona, California, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, N. Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington (state).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records
|114
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|467
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|7,955
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|8,011
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Catholic Church Records, 1616-1980
|329,561
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|23,808
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|British Columbia Naturalization Records, 1859-1926
|12,718
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|30,102
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|981
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|39
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980
|27,555
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1538-1983
|36,480
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|4,252
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|6,316
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|117,552
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|143
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1891
|297,039
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932
|24,441
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1836
|239
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934
|274,167
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|514
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|8,818
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Morelos, Catholic Church Records, 1598-1994
|1,018,282
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|5,308
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|188
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004
|1,603
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000
|4,929
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|98,917
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|12,312
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|4,545
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|24,004
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Naturalization Records, 1897-1985
|153
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Samoa
|Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996
|392
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|4,053
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|24,656
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|27,143
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|4,987
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|22,376
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|15,315
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941
|14,265
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860
|56
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|66,807
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|40,851
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|4,274
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990
|166
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|23,135
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|34,767
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991
|618
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988
|2,407
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Marriages, 1773-1963
|135
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans Index to Passenger Lists, 1853-1952
|124
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|87,196
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Church Records, 1827-2004
|2,061
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938
|73
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991
|2,272
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979
|56
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|10,367
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Church Records, 1660-1954
|9,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|217
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|72,166
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982
|166
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|92,067
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|1,291
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Allegheny, Pittsburgh, Naturalization Card File Index, 1906-1990
|391
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920
|63
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Grimes County, Probate Records of Births, 1939-1957
|10,138
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948
|556
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Cemetery Abstracts, 1949-1969
|547
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|23,412
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912
|17,924
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|13,233
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|843
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|10,188
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
