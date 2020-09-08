New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 7 September 2020

This week FamilySearch added over 1M new Catholic Church records from Morelos, Mexico (1598–1994), and more for Brazil. Canada, Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Micronesia, Peru, Puerto Rico, S. Africa and Spain.

Over 500K records were added to United States collections for Arizona, California, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, N. Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington (state).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.