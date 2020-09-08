New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 7 September 2020

September 8, 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

This week FamilySearch added over 1M new Catholic Church records from Morelos, Mexico (1598–1994), and more for BrazilCanadaDominican RepublicEnglandFranceGermanyLuxembourgMicronesiaPeruPuerto RicoS. Africa and Spain.

Over 500K records were added to United States collections for ArizonaCaliforniaHawaiiKansasMissouriNew JerseyNew YorkN. CarolinaPennsylvaniaTexasVirginia, and Washington (state).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records 114 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 467 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 7,955 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 8,011 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Catholic Church Records, 1616-1980 329,561 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 23,808 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada British Columbia Naturalization Records, 1859-1926 12,718 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 30,102 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 981 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 39 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980 27,555 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1538-1983 36,480 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 4,252 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 6,316 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 117,552 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 143 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1891 297,039 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932 24,441 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1836 239 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934 274,167 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 514 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 8,818 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Morelos, Catholic Church Records, 1598-1994 1,018,282 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 5,308 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 188 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004 1,603 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000 4,929 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 98,917 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 12,312 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998 4,545 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 24,004 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Naturalization Records, 1897-1985 153 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Samoa Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996 392 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 4,053 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 24,656 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 27,143 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 4,987 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 22,376 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 15,315 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941 14,265 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860 56 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 66,807 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 40,851 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 4,274 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990 166 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 23,135 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 34,767 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991 618 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988 2,407 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Marriages, 1773-1963 135 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans Index to Passenger Lists, 1853-1952 124 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 87,196 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Church Records, 1827-2004 2,061 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938 73 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991 2,272 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979 56 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 10,367 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Church Records, 1660-1954 9,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 217 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 72,166 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982 166 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 92,067 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 1,291 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Allegheny, Pittsburgh, Naturalization Card File Index, 1906-1990 391 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920 63 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Grimes County, Probate Records of Births, 1939-1957 10,138 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 556 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Cemetery Abstracts, 1949-1969 547 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 23,412 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912 17,924 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 13,233 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 843 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 10,188 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

