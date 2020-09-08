One More Article About “How to go Paperless”

I have written several times about the advantages of going to a paperless lifestyle. While such a move is good for most everyone, it should be especially appealing to anyone who collects lots of photocopies and even some original records. (I’m looking at YOU, genealogists!)

You can find my past paperless articles by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+paperless&atb=v132-2_j&ia=web.

Now a new article by Ganda Suthivarakom and Erica Ogg in the Wirecutter web site (a service of the New York Times) supplies more information about the paperless lifestyle, including some items I never covered in my earlier articles. Items covered include:

Scan straight to the cloud

The ability to find your documents by keyword using optical character recognition (OCR)

Getting rid of any paper to reduce the chance of identity theft, which saw increased fraud reports in 2018, according to Federal Trade Commission findings

Good quality paper shredders

Organizing and backing up your documents

Tracking invoices and spending via an app or two (they recommend Scanbot Pro for both Android and iOS.

You can read all this and more at: https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/blog/go-paperless-home-office-taxes/.