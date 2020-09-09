Arlington National Cemetery Gravesites Will Reopen to the Public This Week

From an article by Nikki Wentling published in Stars and Stripes:

Members of the public will be allowed inside Arlington National Cemetery this week for the first time since March.

Starting Wednesday, visitors will be allowed to enter the cemetery to visit gravesites. The cemetery closed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. For six months, only funeral attendees and family pass holders were allowed entry.

Now, the cemetery will be open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to noon. Points of interest inside the cemetery will remain closed, including the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, the John F. Kennedy gravesite, the amphitheater, the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier and exhibits inside the welcome center.

You can read more at: https://bit.ly/2ZnXzwS.